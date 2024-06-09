Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) versus AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Head to Head Comparison

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Backblaze has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvidXchange has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and AvidXchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -48.62% -105.67% -38.46% AvidXchange -8.10% -1.75% -0.52%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $102.02 million 2.45 -$59.71 million ($1.42) -4.24 AvidXchange $380.72 million 5.80 -$47.33 million ($0.15) -71.26

This table compares Backblaze and AvidXchange’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AvidXchange has higher revenue and earnings than Backblaze. AvidXchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Backblaze, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Backblaze shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Backblaze shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Backblaze and AvidXchange, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 4 0 3.00 AvidXchange 1 5 5 0 2.36

Backblaze presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. AvidXchange has a consensus price target of $13.04, indicating a potential upside of 22.00%. Given Backblaze’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Backblaze is more favorable than AvidXchange.

Summary

AvidXchange beats Backblaze on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company serves real estate, community association management, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, hospitality, and media sectors through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

