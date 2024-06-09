Azora Capital LP Takes $49.83 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,834,000. MercadoLibre comprises 4.3% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock traded down $20.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,600.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,573.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,605.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.