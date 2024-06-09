Azora Capital LP Buys Shares of 188,858 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 188,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,449,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,279,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,562,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 32.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,867,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.10. 399,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,270. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

