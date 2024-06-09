Azora Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,701,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,893 shares during the period. Repay accounts for about 2.0% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Azora Capital LP owned 2.69% of Repay worth $23,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Repay by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Repay by 19.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Repay Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 984,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,771. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. Equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $642,773.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,371.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

