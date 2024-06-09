Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $7.44 or 0.00010751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $51.38 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,707,583 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

