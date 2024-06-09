Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 359,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

