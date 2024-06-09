Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $728.60

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 728.60 ($9.34) and traded as high as GBX 831.80 ($10.66). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 819 ($10.49), with a volume of 1,417,840 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUTO. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 608 ($7.79) to GBX 624 ($7.99) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 728.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 725.85. The firm has a market cap of £7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,276.00, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.

About Auto Trader Group

(Get Free Report)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.