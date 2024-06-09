Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Purchases 33,285 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,285 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

SPYG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,397. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

