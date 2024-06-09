Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of IWL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.91. 54,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,074. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $99.37 and a 52 week high of $131.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

