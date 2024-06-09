Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned 0.24% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO remained flat at $56.26 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

