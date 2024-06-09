Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.80. Ashford shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 9,496 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

