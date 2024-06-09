Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 1.3% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $19,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 30.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 338,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 79,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,970,000 after acquiring an additional 50,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.36. 2,854,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,717. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.30 and a 1 year high of $119.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.