APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in APA were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,815,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,983,000 after acquiring an additional 88,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in APA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 345,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. 3,621,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

