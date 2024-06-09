Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANNX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

Annexon Stock Down 2.5 %

ANNX stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $530.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Annexon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,703,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 641,549 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Annexon by 10,482.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,195 shares in the last quarter.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

