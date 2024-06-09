Analyzing Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cloudflare and Destiny Media Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 4 9 10 0 2.26 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cloudflare currently has a consensus price target of $90.70, indicating a potential upside of 28.23%. Given Cloudflare’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

82.7% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Cloudflare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cloudflare and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -13.10% -12.78% -3.47% Destiny Media Technologies 4.65% 5.74% 5.11%

Volatility and Risk

Cloudflare has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cloudflare and Destiny Media Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $1.30 billion 18.53 -$183.95 million ($0.53) -133.45 Destiny Media Technologies $4.03 million 2.24 $340,000.00 $0.01 92.00

Destiny Media Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats Cloudflare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products. It offers website and application performance solutions, including content delivery, load balancing, DNS, agro smart routing, video stream delivery, web optimization, cache reserve, cloudfare waiting room, and cloudfare data localization suite; SASE platform through cloudfare one that provides a cloud-based network-as-a-service; network services which deliver network connectivity, security, and performance, including magic WAN, magic transit, magic firewall, cloudflare network interconnect, and spectrum. In addition, the company provides zero trust services, such as cloudflare access, cloudflare gateway, remote browser isolation, cloud access security broker, cloud email security, and data loss prevention products that protects, inspects, and provides privilege rules to grant access to data and application. Further, it provides developer-based solutions consisting of cloudflare workers, R2 object storage, workers KV, durable objects, cloudfare pages, cloudfare stream, and cloudfare images; and consumer products comprising of 1.1.1.1, a DNS resolver, WARP, a virtual private network, and cloudfare registrar that secures registration and management of domain names. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, and non-profit industries, as well as government. Cloudflare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Destiny Media Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps. The company also provides Music Tracking Radar, a digital tracking service that tracks and reports the number and times customers track is played; Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.