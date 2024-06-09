Analyzing California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of California BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of Security Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

California BanCorp has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for California BanCorp and Security Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.

California BanCorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.81%. Given California BanCorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than Security Federal.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and Security Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 17.16% 10.90% 1.06% Security Federal 11.73% 10.99% 0.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California BanCorp and Security Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $78.99 million 2.24 $21.63 million $2.37 8.80 Security Federal $74.37 million 0.99 $10.19 million $2.86 8.00

California BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

California BanCorp beats Security Federal on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; commercial letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. California BanCorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides real estate loans comprising commercial real estate loans secured by non-residential commercial properties, churches, hotels, residential developments, and multi-family dwellings; one-to-four family residential real estate loans; and construction loans and loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. In addition, it offers commercial and agricultural business loans secured by business equipment, furniture and fixtures, inventory, and receivables, or unsecured; and consumer loans including home improvements, residential lots, mortgage, automobiles, boats, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and education. The company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and insurance agency services, such as auto, business, and home insurance. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances, and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. It through branch offices in Aiken, Lexington, Richland and Saluda counties in South Carolina and Columbia; and Richmond counties in Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

