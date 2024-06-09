Analysts Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target at $73.80

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.80.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
