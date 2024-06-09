Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Price Target at $3,156.92

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,156.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,538. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $3,169.02 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,768.64 and a 12-month high of $3,260.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,072.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,678.39. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.3 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

