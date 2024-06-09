Analysts Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) PT at $47.57

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

