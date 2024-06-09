Analysts Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target at $17.57

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOLD. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.74. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
