Analysts Set 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) PT at $3.54

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.54.

EGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $36,548.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 32,289 shares of company stock worth $81,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $36,261,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 473.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,230 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $10,395,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 188.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 990,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

EGHT opened at $2.60 on Friday. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $325.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

