American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 5.9% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.19% of American Water Works worth $48,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after purchasing an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,758,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.8 %

AWK stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,068. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.22.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

