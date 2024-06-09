American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.8% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $107,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower
American Tower Stock Performance
AMT traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.26. 2,143,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.
American Tower Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
