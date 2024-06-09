American Lithium (CVE:LI) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$1.50 target price on American Lithium (CVE:LI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:LI opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.15. American Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$3.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew William Bowering bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$106,500.00. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

