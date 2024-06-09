American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC cut its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,055 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for approximately 4.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. 2,106,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.