American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lessened by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

American Express Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AXP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.59 and a 200 day moving average of $209.77. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

