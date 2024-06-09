American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Nixon Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nixon Capital LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,429 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 5.9% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in American Express by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 89,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,727. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $244.41. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

