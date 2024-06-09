American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,319 shares of company stock worth $1,312,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 132,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

