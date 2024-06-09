AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $5.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

