Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO opened at $46.70 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33.

Altria Group last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

