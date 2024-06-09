Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $351.37

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.37 ($4.50) and traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.69). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.69), with a volume of 486,580 shares changing hands.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 351.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 329.56.

Insider Transactions at Allianz Technology Trust

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Simon Davis bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £9,968 ($12,771.30). 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

