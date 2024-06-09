Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $5.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AQN. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -87.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 851.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,765,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after buying an additional 3,369,124 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 519,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

