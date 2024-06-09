Albert Soleiman Acquires 110 Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($387.57).

On Friday, April 5th, Albert Soleiman bought 130 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £301.60 ($386.42).

CMCX stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. CMC Markets Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 292.50 ($3.75). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.03. The stock has a market cap of £747.12 million, a PE ratio of 6,675.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

