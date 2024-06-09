Alastair S. N. Murray Acquires 30,000 Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Alastair S. N. Murray purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($64,958.36).

Greencore Group Stock Performance

GNC stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73. The company has a market capitalization of £808.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,730.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. Greencore Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 68.35 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.60 ($2.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

