Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Set at C$20.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$20.00 target price on Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.39.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$17.79 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

