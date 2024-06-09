Aevo Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $668.85 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Aevo has a market capitalization of $668.85 million and approximately $40.68 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aevo has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aevo token can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 838,862,082.4833834 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.78582971 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $69,894,253.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

