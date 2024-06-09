AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Holdings Trimmed by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,549 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 102,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,850. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $206.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.80.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

