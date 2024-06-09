Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.21

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $3.06. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 172,500 shares.
Aerogrow International Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46.
About Aerogrow International
AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.
