Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Reduced by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,292 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 3.2% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ossiam owned approximately 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $200,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $167.87. 44,795,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,097,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

