Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMD. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $167.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,612 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

