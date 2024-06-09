Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $96.97. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

