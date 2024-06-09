Achain (ACT) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Achain (ACT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,087.59 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000824 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

