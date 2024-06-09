Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.67 and traded as low as C$4.01. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$4.02, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

Accord Financial Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative net margin of 50.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of C$20.67 million during the quarter.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.