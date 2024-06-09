Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $28.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.