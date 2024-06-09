Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes $1.02 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Snowflake comprises approximately 0.4% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,774. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.41 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

