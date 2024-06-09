Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases New Position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,148,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,000. VTEX accounts for about 3.4% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 87,947 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTEX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 232,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,811. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. VTEX has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.50 and a beta of 1.36.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

