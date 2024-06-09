Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $1.80 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.8% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.05 on Friday, reaching $641.47. 1,876,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $664.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

