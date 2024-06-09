943 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,820,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,141,000 after buying an additional 794,784 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $47,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,465,000 after acquiring an additional 605,210 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 8,861.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 444,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $88.79. 1,683,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Aflac

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.