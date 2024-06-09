80,163 Shares in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JSI. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,814,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,809,000.

Get Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Price Performance

JSI stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $51.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.