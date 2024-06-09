77,493 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 14.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 100.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. 3,199,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

